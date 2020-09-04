LISTEN: Southeast Alaska sees record-breaking rain, and for Fairbanks, exceptional thunder

Rain puddles on Anchorage’s streets on July 8, 2020. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

We hate to say it, but the end of summer 2020 is here, at least that time period from June to the end of August that many Alaskans consider summer. And that means it’s time to note that which is notable, climatologically, about this summer.

Climatologist Brian Brettschneider with the National Weather Service is back for another installment of our Ask A Climatologist segment. And, what a difference a year makes. Unlike the hot and dry summer of 2019, Brettschneider says there’ve been some exceptionally rainy spots in Alaska in summer 2020, as well as an exceptional number of thunderstorms in a couple parts of the state.

LISTEN HERE: