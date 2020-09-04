State of Art: Anchorage theater company goes virtual and pokes fun at corporate greed with their upcoming melodrama

This week on State of Art we’re learning about RKP Productions‘ upcoming play “Tanker on the Rocks or the Great Alaskan Bad Friday Fish Spill of ’89.” It’s a parody of the 1989 Exxon Valdex oil spill, but you won’t need to be a history buff to enjoy it. Dick Reichman wrote the play after experiencing the spill firsthand as a writer and resident of Valdez.

While putting on a play for RKP Productions is nothing new, the delivery method is. The play will be performed live via Zoom on Thursday, September 10th at 6 p.m.

Dick Reichman and Audrey Kelly tell us about going virtual, turning into film makers, and just hoping for the best.

We also featured a new music video from Medium Build:

We wrapped up the show with music from Rogues and Wenches: