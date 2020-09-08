Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 8, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
picture of three high school male students playing League of Legends in an eSports lounge at the University of Alaska Anchorage
East High School students (from left to right) Tom Cabanilla, Dragon Lee, and Lorry Lee play the video game League of Legends online against Petersburg High School during the first sanctioned eSports state championship playoff games. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

What can we learn about how Alaskans are experiencing unemployment? And, a new podcast with a familiar voice explores climate change solutions in the U.S and beyond. Plus, competitive video gaming grows at University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Reports tonight from:

Abbey Collins and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Tyler Thompson in Dillingham
Dan Bross and Mary Auld [ahld] in Fairbanks
Greg Kim in Bethel
and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

