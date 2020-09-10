Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 10, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
The woman propositioned by former Lieutenant Governor Byron Mallott tells her story to the Anchorage Daily News. And, Senator Lisa Murkowski on reports that President Trump downplayed the danger of the pandemic. Plus, the Anchorage School District moves to get kids back into classrooms.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Hope Mckenney and Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
- Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage