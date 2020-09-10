Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 10, 2020

Anchorage teacher Kelly Shrein asks students to use a thumbs up signal to show that they can hear her and understand what she’s saying. Students started classes online this school year August 20, 2020 due to the coronavirus. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The woman propositioned by former Lieutenant Governor Byron Mallott tells her story to the Anchorage Daily News. And, Senator Lisa Murkowski on reports that President Trump downplayed the danger of the pandemic. Plus, the Anchorage School District moves to get kids back into classrooms.

