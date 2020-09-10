Anchorage Planned Parenthood graffitied with threatening messages

The Planned Parenthood clinic in Anchorage on September 10, 2020, a day after it was vandalized. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage Planned Parenthood staff arrived to work Wednesday morning to find the outside of the building graffitied with threatening messages. Photographs posted on social media show the phrases “Quit or die,” and “Stop killing our kids” spray-painted on the windows of the Lake Otis clinic location.

Vandalism this morning at the Planned Parenthood on Lake Otis. pic.twitter.com/PzVRJTh3NC — Anchorage Press (@anchoragepress) September 9, 2020

Katie Rogers, communications director for Planned Parenthood’s northwest region, says the graffiti was cleaned up by early afternoon and that the clinic has strong security measures in place to protect patients and staff.

“We’ve seen an alarming increase in hostility against abortion providers and patients across the country in recent months,” she wrote in an email. “We will not stand for this dangerous rhetoric, and we will continue to provide expert, nonjudgmental care.”

The clinic provides low-cost health care, including STD testing and treatment, cancer screenings, contraception and abortion services.

Anchorage Police Department said it responded around 7:30 Wednesday morning. No charges have been filed in the case.