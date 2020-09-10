LISTEN: Woman propositioned by former Lt. Gov. Mallott breaks silence in ADN report

Former Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott in Sitka. (Katherine Rose/KCAW)

A woman that former Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott propositioned in an Anchorage hotel room in 2018, leading to his resignation has now come forward to tell her story. The woman, Jody Potts, is Alaska Native and a former village public safety officer sergeant.

In an Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica story Thursday, Potts says that for two years she tried to maintain her privacy, but now she wants to set the record straight after false reports and rumors led to the harassment of her daughter.

The ADN’s Kyle Hopkins spoke with Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove about the report.

LISTEN HERE: