Regents: If UAA skiing, hockey and gymnastics want to stay, they need to raise money

The Seawolf logo outside of the University of Alaska Anchorage Student Union. Photographed on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

University regents voted Thursday to cut downhill skiing, hockey and gymnastics teams at the University of Alaska Anchorage. But, they say, they’ll reconsider that decision if the programs can raise enough money to cover two years of their operating expenses by February.

“We’ve given them the deadline, we’ve given them the amount and we’ve given them the time,” said University of Alaska Regent Dale Anderson. “We’re not voting today to cancel them altogether, we’re giving them a chance to do exactly what they’ve asked to do: Show us a plan.”

The regents’ decision Thursday does not impact UAA cross-country skiing. That program will stay.

The decision caps weeks of uncertainty for UAA’s men’s hockey, women’s gymnastics and men’s and women’s skiing. In the middle of August, UAA Chancellor Cathy Sandeen announced a proposal to cut the teams next year to save money in the face of steep state funding cuts.

Since then, the athletes, coaches and other community members have held rallies, launched petitions and written letters to save the sports. They’ve pitched ways to raise revenue and cut costs.

Sandeen said the new proposals approved Thursday are in response to an outpouring of support for the four sports teams.

“I think this shows that we are listening,” she said.

Here’s the text of the three motions approved by regents:

MOTION

“The Board of Regents approves discontinuation of women’s gymnastics at the University of Alaska Anchorage, effective June 30, 2021. The Board will consider reestablishing women’s gymnastics if supporters can provide private funding to cover two years of operating expenses ($888,000) by February 2021. This motion is effective September 10, 2020.”

MOTION

“The Board of Regents approves discontinuation of men’s hockey at the University of Alaska Anchorage, effective June 30, 2021. The board will consider reestablishing men’s hockey if supporters can provide private funding to cover two years of operating expenses ($3 million) by February 2021. This motion is effective September 10, 2020.”

MOTION

“The Board of Regents approves discontinuation of men’s and women’s alpine (downhill) skiing at the University of Alaska Anchorage, effective June 30, 2021. The board will consider reestablishing men’s and women’s alpine (downhill) skiing if supporters can provide private funding to cover two years of operating expenses ($628,000) by February 2021. This action does not discontinue men’s or women’s nordic (cross country) skiing. This motion is effective September 10, 2020.”

