Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 11, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A man and a woman talk over a gift basket
Donna Baker (right) drops off one of her ‘baskets of love’ to firefighter Troy Anthis (left) who’s been enjoying Donna’s gifts for the past 15 years. Anthis says the fudge and banana bread treats are his favorite. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska tribes go to court to exclude Alaska Native Corporations from CARES Act relief funds. And, a rare animal surprises Bristol Bay residents. Plus, an Anchorage woman commemorates 9/11.

Reports tonight from:

  • Nat Herz in Anchorage
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Pablo Peña in Juneau
  • Greg Kim in Bethel
  • Tyler Thompson in Dillingham

