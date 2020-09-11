Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 11, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska tribes go to court to exclude Alaska Native Corporations from CARES Act relief funds. And, a rare animal surprises Bristol Bay residents. Plus, an Anchorage woman commemorates 9/11.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Pablo Peña in Juneau
- Greg Kim in Bethel
- Tyler Thompson in Dillingham