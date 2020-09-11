The number of couples divorcing late in life has more than double since the 90s. Why?

Since 1990 there has been a 250% increase in divorce rates for people older than 50. What are the reasons behind this rising trend? What are the mental health implications on both divorcees and their adult children? On the next Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and guests take a look at the causes and consequences of the grey divorce.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Bruce Fredenberg, co-author, “Home Will Never Be The Same Again”
- Carol Huges, co-author, “Home Will Never Be The Same Again”
LINKS:
- Forbes: Grey divorce: Its reasons and its implications
- Psychology Today: 7 key facts about divorce after long marriages
- U.S. News: Divorcing After 50: How Gray Divorce Affects Your Health
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept 2, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: