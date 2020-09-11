The number of couples divorcing late in life has more than doubled since the 90s. Why?

(Kiplinger)

Since 1990 there has been a 250% increase in divorce rates for people older than 50. What are the reasons behind this rising trend? What are the mental health implications on both divorcees and their adult children? On the next Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and guests take a look at the causes and consequences of the grey divorce.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Bruce Fredenberg , co-author, “Home Will Never Be The Same Again”

, co-author, “Home Will Never Be The Same Again” Carol Huges, co-author, “Home Will Never Be The Same Again”

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept 2, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

