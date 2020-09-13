Improve your home cyber security with FBI pro tips

Image from the fbi.gov website dealing with protecting citizens from cyber crime.

FBI agents from the Anchorage field office will join us on the next Hometown Alaska to share strategies on improving your home cyber security.

The challenges are many and growing. Working, studying or shopping from home due to COVID-19 restrictions has added risk. Home security cameras, talking personal assistants who will turn on your radio or select your favorite tunes, printers — all can be security risks unless you take correct steps to protect your home network.

Agents will share local stories about computer security breaches that have happened right here in Anchorage and Alaska. October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month, so we’re getting a jump on updating ourselves, including children and elders, on how to stay safe online. Your questions and comments are always welcome. Please join us!

FBI agents from the Anchorage field office with expertise in cyber security,

