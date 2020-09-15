Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 15, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
A Kanye sign next to two other political signs with a sign for Espresso Expressions in the background
A Kanye 2020 sign on a strip of grass between A and C Streets near 36th Ave. The owner of the property said he didn’t put up the sign, but he appreciated the humor. Sept. 10, 2020 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Teachers in the Mat-Su school district inch toward a strike. And, the U.S. Forest Service attempts a new version of a timber sale that was halted by a federal court. Plus, who in Anchorage is campaigning for a Kanye West presidency?

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Phillip Manning in Talkeetna
  • Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Robyne in Fairbanks
  • Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

