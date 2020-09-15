Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Teachers in the Mat-Su school district inch toward a strike. And, the U.S. Forest Service attempts a new version of a timber sale that was halted by a federal court. Plus, who in Anchorage is campaigning for a Kanye West presidency?
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Phillip Manning in Talkeetna
- Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Robyne in Fairbanks
- Maggie Nelson in Unalaska