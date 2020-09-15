Carol Seppilu: Strong resilient indigenous

When Carol Seppilu was 16 years old, she attempted suicide. She survived but was left with injuries that make it difficult to breath and talk. After years of surgery, inactivity, and depression, one day she decided to try to run. Although she didn’t go far on that first run, something about running resonated with her and she continued to run farther and farther, eventually settling her in the category of an ultra-runner, running distances longer than a marathon on trails.
Although most of our conversation is centered around running, we did talk about depression and suicide, a topic that might be difficult for some listeners.
Guest:
- Carol Seppilu, suicide survivor and ultrarunner
LINKS:
- Anchorage Daily News story on Carol Seppilu and the Leadville 100: “Given a second chance at life, Nome woman runs her way to health and happiness.”
- Max Romey Productions, Trailbound Alaska project: “A Light in Nome.”
- State of Alaska Department of Education & Early Development: Suicide Awareness, Prevention, and Postvention
