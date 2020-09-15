Carol Seppilu: Strong resilient indigenous

By
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
-
  • Carol Seppilu running outside of Nome, photo courtesy Carol Seppilu
    Carol Seppilu running outside of Nome, photo courtesy Carol Seppilu
  • Kilgaaqu Run Series, Nome-Teller Highway, Leg 1, photo courtesy Carol Seppilu
    Kilgaaqu Run Series, Nome-Teller Highway, Leg 1, photo courtesy Carol Seppilu
  • Kilgaaqu Run Series, Nome-Taylor Highway, Leg 2, photo courtesy Carol Seppilu
    Kilgaaqu Run Series, Nome-Taylor Highway, Leg 2, photo courtesy Carol Seppilu
  • Kilgaaqu Run Series, Nome-Council Highway, Leg 3, photo courtesy of Carol Seppilu
    Kilgaaqu Run Series, Nome-Council Highway, Leg 3, photo courtesy of Carol Seppilu

When Carol Seppilu was 16 years old, she attempted suicide. She survived but was left with injuries that make it difficult to breath and talk. After years of surgery, inactivity, and depression, one day she decided to try to run. Although she didn’t go far on that first run, something about running resonated with her and she continued to run farther and farther, eventually settling her in the category of an ultra-runner, running distances longer than a marathon on trails.
Although most of our conversation is centered around running, we did talk about depression and suicide, a topic that might be difficult for some listeners.

HOST: Lisa Keller

Guest:

  • Carol Seppilu, suicide survivor and ultrarunner

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, September 17th, 2020. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, September 17th, 2020. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via:

Previous articleAlaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Next articleLISTEN: Anchorage schools superintendent talks challenges of educating during a pandemic
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, was the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He now produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, the Alaska focused outdoors program. He also maintains the web posts for that show. You may have heard him filling in for Morning Edition or All Things Considered and can still find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR