LISTEN: Anchorage schools superintendent talks challenges of educating during a pandemic

Anchorage School District Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop stands outside an ASD office on September 15, 2020. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

It’s been half a year since the first known case of COVID-19 in Alaska. And back in March, there was still so much we didn’t know, and a lot to learn.

So we’re asking experts and local leaders what they’ve learned in the past six months That includes Dr. Deena Bishop, superintendent of the Anchorage School District, the largest school district in the state.

While the scientific knowledge of the coronavirus continues to evolve, Bishop says one of the big things educators have learned has to do with the differences between younger and older children.

LISTEN HERE: