Paddling around North America

What’s it like to sea kayak around both South and North America? Freya
Hoffmeister is a German paddler who is finding out. Freya started paddling after
giving birth to her son and has seemingly lived by her slogan “Never Stop Starting,
Never Start Stopping” ever since. She has kayaked around Australia, solo; around
South America, Iceland, Ireland, and the South Island of New Zealand. Freya follows
a long line of paddlers, starting with Alaska’s Indigenous Peoples, who have paddled
the Alaska coast. She is currently paddling the coast of North America, taking in
sections of the coast as seasons allow. For Alaska, she has made it from Southeast to
Wales, finishing there in August of 2019. This past winter she paddled much of the
Baja peninsula. During this 2020 summer of COVID19, she has not yet been able to
travel out of Germany but looks forward to continuing her Alaska adventure as
soon as she safely can. On this show, Freya shares what she has learned from her
many trips and about sea kayaking Alaska’s coast.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUESTS:
- Freya Hoffmeister
LINKS:
BROADCAST: Thursday, September 10th, 2020. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, September 10th, 2020. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: