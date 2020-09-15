Paddling around North America

By
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
-
Freya Hoffmeister
Freya Hoffmeister

What’s it like to sea kayak around both South and North America? Freya
Hoffmeister is a German paddler who is finding out. Freya started paddling after
giving birth to her son and has seemingly lived by her slogan “Never Stop Starting,
Never Start Stopping” ever since. She has kayaked around Australia, solo; around
South America, Iceland, Ireland, and the South Island of New Zealand. Freya follows
a long line of paddlers, starting with Alaska’s Indigenous Peoples, who have paddled
the Alaska coast. She is currently paddling the coast of North America, taking in
sections of the coast as seasons allow. For Alaska, she has made it from Southeast to
Wales, finishing there in August of 2019. This past winter she paddled much of the
Baja peninsula. During this 2020 summer of COVID19, she has not yet been able to
travel out of Germany but looks forward to continuing her Alaska adventure as
soon as she safely can. On this show, Freya shares what she has learned from her
many trips and about sea kayaking Alaska’s coast.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

  • Freya Hoffmeister

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, September 10th, 2020. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, September 10th, 2020. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, was the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He now produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, the Alaska focused outdoors program. He also maintains the web posts for that show. You may have heard him filling in for Morning Edition or All Things Considered and can still find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

