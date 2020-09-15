Palmer High School temporarily closed after single confirmed COVID-19 case

A single case of COVID-19 was reported to the Palmer High School on Monday leading officials to close the school building, according to the school’s Facebook page. Students are participating in online learning Tuesday and all practices and games are postponed until further notice.
Palmer High and buses that served the school will be cleaned and disinfected public health officials will trace the students’ contacts. The Mat-Su Public Health Department will notify families if their child is considered a close contact and the district will provide an update Tuesday evening on the length of the closure.
Palmer High is at least the seventh school in the district to be impacted by the coronavirus and the fifth school closure since the school year began. The school has about 800 students, according to numbers from the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development.
The Mat-Su Borough School District is the largest district in the state to resume in-person learning this fall. The status of school closures can be found on the district’s website.