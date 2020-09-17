Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 17, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Close up shot of a woman with dark hair and eyeglasses looking into the distance
Dr. Anne Zink, chief medical officer for the State of Alaska, briefed reporters on the coronavirus at a press conference with Gov. Mike Dunleavy on March 10, 2020. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Dr. Anne Zink discusses the past six months of the pandemic and what’s to come. And, more than a quarter of Alaska communities haven’t claimed their share of the state’s federal pandemic aid. Plus, a new trail project puts young Anchorage residents to work.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • and Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR