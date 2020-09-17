Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 17, 2020

Dr. Anne Zink, chief medical officer for the State of Alaska, briefed reporters on the coronavirus at a press conference with Gov. Mike Dunleavy on March 10, 2020. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Dr. Anne Zink discusses the past six months of the pandemic and what’s to come. And, more than a quarter of Alaska communities haven’t claimed their share of the state’s federal pandemic aid. Plus, a new trail project puts young Anchorage residents to work.

