LISTEN: Alaska’s chief medical officer says we need to remain vigilant, ‘it’s darkest before dawn’

Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink stands on the Old Glenn Highway Footbridge over the Matanuska River on September 17, 2020. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

We’ve been asking Alaska policy makers and experts what they’ve learned about the coronavirus in the time since it first hit Alaska.

Among the most immersed in all things related to COVID-19 is Dr. Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer. Zink has been as much of a public face for the state’s response as the governor himself, while still occasionally doing some work as an emergency room physician.

And Zink says that over the last six months, the people fighting the disease have gained a lot of knowledge about what’s happening to patients and how the disease is spread.

