Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 18, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska Senator Murkowski declares her intention to wait until after the election to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died today. And, a Facebook group called “Save Anchorage” has grown into a political force. Plus, Anchorage families react to the school district’s in-person learning plan.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Emily Hofstaedter in Nome
- Tim Ellis in Fairbanks
- Jacob Resneck in Juneau