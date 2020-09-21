Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 18, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A woman speaks to someone in a wheelchair. On the back of the wheelchair is a sign that reads, "I'll take dangerous freedom over peaceful tyranny!"
Protesters gather to oppose a city mask mandate outside Anchorage Assembly chambers in June. (Photo by Kavitha George/AKPM)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Senator Murkowski declares her intention to wait until after the election to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died today. And, a Facebook group called “Save Anchorage” has grown into a political force. Plus, Anchorage families react to the school district’s in-person learning plan.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Kavitha George in Anchorage
  • Emily Hofstaedter in Nome
  • Tim Ellis in Fairbanks
  • Jacob Resneck in Juneau

