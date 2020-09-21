Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 21, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Pebble Mine executives were caught on tape saying Alaska’s senators aren’t an obstacle to the project. And, one of the state’s largest glaciers is melting so fast it could create a new body of water. Plus, Alaskans across the state mourn Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
- Claire Stremple in Haines
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
- Rashah McChesney in Juneau