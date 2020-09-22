Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 22, 2020

A student at Dena’ina Elementary School in Wasilla plays by the swing set during recess on September 21, 2020. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Senator Lisa Murkowski says she can’t rule out voting on a Supreme Court nominee. And, how is in-person schooling going in the Mat-Su school district? Plus, checking in on winter snow predictions.

Reports tonight from: