Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 22, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Child wears mask while other children swing on swing set
A student at Dena’ina Elementary School in Wasilla plays by the swing set during recess on September 21, 2020. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Senator Lisa Murkowski says she can’t rule out voting on a Supreme Court nominee. And, how is in-person schooling going in the Mat-Su school district? Plus, checking in on winter snow predictions.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • and Emily Hofstaedter in Nome

