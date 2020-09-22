Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Senator Lisa Murkowski says she can’t rule out voting on a Supreme Court nominee. And, how is in-person schooling going in the Mat-Su school district? Plus, checking in on winter snow predictions.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- and Emily Hofstaedter in Nome