This show features two of Alaska’s storytellers. In the first segment, my guest is Chris Lundgren, author of Accidental Adventures: Alaska, a book of true stories of Alaskans who found themselves in life-threatening predicaments. Our guest in the second segment is Max Romey, a videographer who often uses watercolors in his films to tell stories about Alaska and its people. Max tells stories beyond Alaska as well, working with Salomon, the outdoor gear company, filming races, summits and a season of Salomon TV.

HOST: Lisa Keller

Guest:

Segment 1: Chris Lundgren, author of Accidental Adventures: Alaska
Segment 2: Max Romey, watercolorist, photographer and videographer, Max Romey Productions

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, September 24th, 2020. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, September 24th, 2020. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

