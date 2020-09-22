Ask a Climatologist: What to expect when you’re expecting La Niña

The first snow of the year in Anchorage, Oct. 21, 2016. (Rachel Waldholz/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

Alaska is fully into fall now, which means winter is right around the corner. And that, of course, means pondering what sort of temperatures and snow we’ll see in the months ahead.

Climate researcher Brian Brettschneider with the National Weather Service is back to talk about predictions for winter, as well as the implications for arctic sea ice, which was recently measured at its second-lowest extent ever.

And even though the weather outside might be getting colder in the short term, Brettschneider told Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove that this time of year — year after year — is warming the fastest.

