Not all healthcare heroes wear scrubs. What careers exist outside of doctoring?

Healthcare encompasses a wealth of career opportunities and is quite a portable profession. There are many exciting clinical careers aside from Doctors and Nurses. If blood and guts are not for you, you can still enjoy a blood-free clinical career in healthcare. Or, even engage the business side of your brain with a career in healthcare administration.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUEST:
- Dr. Stephanie Morgan, Associate Professor of Psychology, Alaska Pacific University
- Andrea Andraschko, Visiting Instructor of Business, Institute of Business and Public Policy, Alaska Pacific University
ADDITIONAL LINKS:
- A list of non-clinical healthcare programs offered at Alaska Pacific University
- A list of specialties within psychology by the American Psychology Association
- Health TIE: A grassroots effort to increase healthcare access
- Five nonclinical careers to consider if you want a job in healthcare
- Harvard Business Review: What will U.S. healthcare look like after the pandemic?
