Should Alaska consider ranked choice voting? Hear a debate about Ballot Measure 2

Polling place at City Hall in downtown Anchorage. (Alaska Public Media photo)

On November 3, Alaskans will vote on Ballot Measure 2. The measure would enact ranked choice voting, open primaries and increased campaign finance transparency.

This week on Addressing Alaskans we hear a local debate about the measure.

We’ll also balance out an argument against Ballot Measure 1 we heard on a previous Addressing Alaskans with one in support of the measure.

SPEAKERS:

Part 1:

Brett Huber: Arguing against the measure

Arguing against the measure Scott Kendal: Arguing for the measure

Arguing for the measure Dave Meyers: Moderator

Part 2:

Les Gara

BROADCAST: Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

RECORDED:

Part 1: Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 via Zoom from the Downtown Anchorage Rotary Club’s meeting.

Part 2: Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 via Zoom from the South Anchorage Rotary Club’s meeting.

About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE