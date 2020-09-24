Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 24, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaskans will soon vote on a measure that could change the state’s election process. And, building a unique-to-Alaska deck of tarot cards. Plus, researchers consider the effect of wild fires on mental health.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Dylan Simard in Kodiak
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Maggie Nelson in Unalaska