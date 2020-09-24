Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 24, 2020

Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Three tarot cards next to each other one of a woman in childs pose under water, another of a humpback whale, and another o two birds in a nest.
Mariza Tovar calls her deck “The Gentle Tarot.” She created it, in part, because she’s been practicing tarot herself for many years and hadn’t come across a deck with artwork that reflected the unique support and warmth she seeks while practicing. (COURTESY OF MARIZA TOVAR)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaskans will soon vote on a measure that could change the state’s election process. And, building a unique-to-Alaska deck of tarot cards. Plus, researchers consider the effect of wild fires on mental health.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Dylan Simard in Kodiak
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

