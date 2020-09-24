Where can you get COVID-19 info you can trust? A local infectious disease specialist weighs in.

The United States has now had over 200,000 people die from COVID 19 and we are approaching 1 million deaths worldwide. Our lives have been forever changed. As the pandemic continues it is easy to become fatigued with information. Where can you even get information that you can trust? Host Dr. Justin Clark discusses COVID 19 updates with a local infectious disease specialist.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Ben Westley, MD, Infectious Diseases Specialist
LINKS:
- Alaska Department of Health & Social Services (DHSS): COVID-19 in Alaska
- New York Times: Alaska COVID map and case count
- DHSS: Alaska coronavirus response hub
- John Hopkins University: COVID-19 in the USA
- Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation
