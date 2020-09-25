Save our Sisters Alaska: Telling victim stories of rape and abuse to seek community healing

Photo courtesy of Save Our Sisters Alaska, a multimedia statewide awareness campaign to reduce extreme rates of violence against women in Alaska. Created through Affinityfilms, Inc, a nonprofit media production company based in Alaska since 1982 focused on creating social issues media.

Ten months ago, filmmaker Mary Katzke had an idea. Television is filled with detective stories created to draw viewers into the terror, victimization and truth-unraveling of real crimes. Why is no one telling the incredible stories of Alaska Native women, threatened for so long by outrageous rates of abuse and rape. She determined to do it.

To that end, she is collaborating with a creative team to weave these true stories into a statewide multimedia awareness campaign to reduce the staggering occurrences of violence against women in Alaska. Team contributors and advisors range from Alice Qannik Glenn of the Coffee & Quaq podcast, to musical artists Pamyua for sound tracks, to advocates such as Keeley Olson of STAR, Tami Jerue of the Alaska Native Women’s Resource Center, journalist Rhonda McBride and support advisor Tara Bourdukofsky. Deborah Schildt is filming and editing the episodes.

So far, four 30-plus minute podcasts and one 22-minute film have been produced. We will sample from the podcasts during today’s show, and in a partnership, these podcasts will air on Alaska Public Media in the future. As producer, Katske is working to acquire more support to continue production. Sealaska Corporation and Bristol Bay Native Corporation have stepped up.

“We have incredible stories,” Katzke said. “And we have the talent to tell them.”

Anna Sattler tells her story of child sexual abuse and rape for the Save Our Sisters Alaska public awareness effort

Alice Qannik Glenn, podcast host for Save Our Sisters RESOLVE episodes

Mary Katzke, producer for Save Our Sisters Alaska creative initiative

