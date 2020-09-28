Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 28, 2020

View of the jury box in one of the courtrooms in the Dimond Courthouse in Juneau. (Matt Miller/KTOO – Juneau)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A coronavirus pause on jury trials for six months and counting leaves some Alaskans waiting for their day in court. And, inmates in Juneau say programming has been limited too much during the pandemic. Plus, weak salmon runs this year threaten dog mushing along the Yukon.

Reports tonight from: