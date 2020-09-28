COVID-19 unemployment boost may arrive mid-October

A program to boost unemployment benefits for Alaskans out of work because of the pandemic is still weeks away from implementation.

In mid-August, the state was approved for a FEMA Lost Wages Assistance program that would give $300 in extra benefits to Alaskans who lost work during the pandemic.

But that program isn’t expected to start processing payments until mid-October, according to Cathy Munoz, deputy commissioner of the Alaska Department of Labor.

And the $300 payments only go to workers who receive at least $100 in state benefits already.

Alaska is one of just eight states that have applied for the Lost Wages Assistance program and haven’t yet implemented it according to Unemployment P-U-A.com

While the program is taking more time than many states to stand up, eligible workers will receive benefits retroactively to July, when a separate $600 per month program expired, according to Munoz.