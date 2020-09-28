State announces four new COVID-19 deaths over weekend

A scanning electron micrograph of a cell (blue) heavily infected with particles of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Image captured from a patient sample at a federal lab in Maryland. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)

State health officials reported over the weekend that four more Alaskans have died from COVID-19. That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths reported since Friday to 10, though most of the deaths occurred in previous months.

All of the new deaths were Anchorage residents. Two men and one woman died recently. The other man died in August, but the state wasn’t informed immediately.

Read more stories on the coronavirus in Alaska

Hundreds of people, including dozens of school-aged children from 24 Alaska communities tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Between Friday and Saturday, 229 people were identified as COVID-19-positive. The majority of them, 117, are from Anchorage, though 43 Fairbanks residents also tested positive for the virus.

The state’s case counts are posted on a 24-hour lag so these are the latest figures available. Sunday’s case counts will be out on Monday.

Of those people, 12 are younger than 10 years old and 21 are between the ages of 10 and 19.

Hospitals around the state reported that 50 people with the virus are currently being treated, 7 of them are on ventilators.