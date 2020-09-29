Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Moviegoers enter the Century 16 theater in Anchorage on Sept. 28, 2020 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

With jury trials suspended for months, some Alaskans’ lives are on hold, in pre-trial detention. And, some Anchorage residents spend a night out at recently reopened movie theaters. Plus, a new trail in Soldotna attracts different users.

Reports tonight from: