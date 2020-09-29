Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 29, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a sign that says "Wipe on Wipe off" in the corridor leading to the movie theater. A family walks at the end.
Moviegoers enter the Century 16 theater in Anchorage on Sept. 28, 2020 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

With jury trials suspended for months, some Alaskans’ lives are on hold, in pre-trial detention. And, some Anchorage residents spend a night out at recently reopened movie theaters. Plus, a new trail in Soldotna attracts different users.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Matt Miller and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai
  • Rhonda McBride in Kodiak
  • Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR