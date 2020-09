Southcentral Alaska is awash in gold and red, as temperatures slowly drop and winter approaches. Here are some images that capture the feelings and colors of September 2020.

Students playing kickball at Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High School in Wasilla, on September 21, 2020. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

A view of Anchorage and Dghelishla, the Dena’ina name for Mt. Susitna, on September 27, 2020. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

David Clark enjoys the first few snowflakes of the year on top of Wolverine Peak on September 27, 2020. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Williwaw Lakes and O’Malley Peak as seen from Wolverine Peak on September 27, 2020. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

A partial view of Denali and fall foliage on September 27, 2020. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

A poem about 2020 under the Old Glenn Highway Foot Bridge by the Matanuska River. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

The sun illuminates fall colors on a mountain in the Mat-Su Valley in September. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

A person and their two dogs out for a September walk by the Matanuska River. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

A student flies high on a swing during recess at Dena’ina Elementary School in Wasilla in September. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Salmon swimming up Ptarmigan Creek in early September. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Students play during recess at Dena’ina Elementary School in Wasilla in September. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

September Fall colors along Knik Knack Mud Shack Road in Wasilla (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

The foot bridge over the Knik River in September. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

An inspirational message on the foot bridge over the Knik River in September. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)