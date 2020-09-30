U.S. Senate incumbent Dan Sullivan is here to answer your questions

(Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Republican Dan Sullivan has been Alaska’s junior U.S. Senator for the last six years. He’s running for reelection and wants Alaskans to send him back to Washington DC to continue work on a range of Alaska and national priorities. What does he think the most urgent needs are for the state and what are his plans for getting the work done in a fractured senate?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Senator Dan Sullivan, U.S. Senate

