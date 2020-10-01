Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 1, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Lawyers argue Alaskans shouldn’t need a witness to sign their ballot during a pandemic. And, needy Alaska communities get connected with fishermen unable to sell their fish. Plus, scientists say climate change is leading sea urchins to devour reefs in the Aleutian Islands.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Dylan Simard in Kodiak
- Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
- Hope McKenney in Unalaska
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka