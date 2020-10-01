Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 1, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A woman stands to the side of a fishing boat named Axel leaning with her hand on the boat
Sitka fisherman Jacquie Foss stands in front of her and her husband’s troller, the Axel. The boat is tied up for the winter in Eliason Harbor after a challenging season. (Erin McKinstry/KCAW)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawyers argue Alaskans shouldn’t need a witness to sign their ballot during a pandemic. And, needy Alaska communities get connected with fishermen unable to sell their fish. Plus, scientists say climate change is leading sea urchins to devour reefs in the Aleutian Islands.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Dylan Simard in Kodiak
  • Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
  • Hope McKenney in Unalaska
  • Erin McKinstry in Sitka

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR