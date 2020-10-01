Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 1, 2020

Sitka fisherman Jacquie Foss stands in front of her and her husband’s troller, the Axel. The boat is tied up for the winter in Eliason Harbor after a challenging season. (Erin McKinstry/KCAW)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawyers argue Alaskans shouldn’t need a witness to sign their ballot during a pandemic. And, needy Alaska communities get connected with fishermen unable to sell their fish. Plus, scientists say climate change is leading sea urchins to devour reefs in the Aleutian Islands.

Reports tonight from: