A surgical mask (Alex Chirkin/Creative Commons)

Masks are effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19. But misinformation about masks has been easy to find on social media during the pandemic.

That’s frustrating for infectious disease specialist Dr. Ben Westley in Anchorage, who is among those pleading with people to please, put a mask on.

Westley told Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove that he thinks some of the messaging early in the pandemic is to blame for the confusion.

LISTEN HERE: