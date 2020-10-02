Alaska Book Week rolls out October events: how to get an agent, Alaska women writers, AQR reading series and more

October 2-9, 2020 marks this year’s Alaska Book Week. Find a list of happenings here. While in-person events won’t be the norm, a slate of virtual opportunities await:

Alaska Reads 2020: Join a Zoom discussion of “Find the Good” with author Heather Lende through your local library. List of participating libraries statewide on this poster. Anchorage’s event is Saturday Oct 17 at 3 pm.

49 Writers Reading and Craft Talk series: Heather Lende will read from Find the Good, via Zoom, as a part of this series. October 15, 6-7 pm.

Alaska women writers share their stories – Vera Starbard, Dana Stabenow, Heather Lende, Erin Coughlin Hollowell. (Will be recorded and posted on Alaska Book Week website when available.)

UNSETTLING: Native art histories on the Northwest Coast – Ketchikan Museum

October 1– Evelyn Vanderhoop: Museum Midday “Soft Robes of Thundering Power: Mountain Goat Fiber Textiles of the Northwest Coast”

October 8– Unsettling Native Art Histories on the Northwest Coast: Museum Midday discussion with editors Kathryn Bunn-Marcuse, Aldona Jonaitis, and contributor Lou-Ann Ika’wega Neel whose essay “Ellen Neel and Carving on the Coast: Three Decades of Change and Renewal” is featured.

Tune in to the Ketchikan Museum Facebook page for more details.

Alaska Quarterly Review’s benefit series, called Pieces de Resistance, October 4 though May 2, 3 pm. Begins with Amy Hempel and Stuart Dybeck on October 4. Find link to this event and upcoming readings here.

Writing Alaska’s Mountains – a Zoom conversation moderated by David Stephenson and featuring Kelsey Gray, Joe Stock, Jon Waterman and Chris Kalman. Oct. 6, 7 pm.

DIY- Haiku Invitational and Video Invitational.

Haiku should “celebrate the ways that reading about Alaska or works by Alaskans enhances your life.” Deadline is September 28 or Oct. 3, so check out the events page to make sure. Here is the link to the haiku page.

Videos – in lieu of the opportunity for personal interaction that Alaska Book Week normally allows for, Alaska Book Week invites authors, publishers and readers to submit links to YouTube videos or videos on other platforms or to submit videos that Alaska Book Week can post on its YouTube channel. Link to the video page.

Listeners please note: This show was pre-recorded to accommodate scheduling, so there will be no call-in opportunity for this program.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Heather Lende, writer of the Alaska Reads 2020 selection, “Find the Good”

writer of the Alaska Reads 2020 selection, “Find the Good” Frank Soos , writer and Alaska Reads 2020 organizer

, writer and Alaska Reads 2020 organizer Trish Jenkins, UAA professor and Alaska Book Week coordinator

LINKS:

Alaska Book Week website (check here for schedule of events)

Alaska Center for the Book, website, contains Alaska Reads details

AQR Benefit Reading Series, website

Heather Lende’s website

