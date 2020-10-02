Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 2, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
The state’s ability to impose health mandates is set to expire next month, so what’s next? Also, a new virus called “Alaskapox” has been discovered in Fairbanks. Plus, Katmai National Park’s popular Fat Bear Week features some spectacularly plump bruins.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Kavitha George and Abbey Collins in Anchorage
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Sabine Poux in Kenai