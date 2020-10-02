WATCH: Running — Legislative debates, night one

The balance of power in the state legislature is at stake when Alaskans cast their ballots this fall. Nat Herz moderates debates with candidates from some of the most hotly contested races for state House and Senate.



— Senate District N, South Anchorage: Roger Holland (R) and Carl Johnson (D)

— House District 25 , South Anchorage: Mel Gillis (R) and Calvin Schrage (i)

— House District 27, East Anchorage: Liz Snyder (D) (Lance Pruitt (R) declined to participate)

— House District 31, Homer/South Kenai/Kasilof: Sarah Vance (R) and Kelly Cooper (i)