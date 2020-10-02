WATCH: Running — Legislative debates, night two

The balance of power in the state legislature is at stake when Alaskans cast their ballots this fall. Andrew Kitchenman moderates debates with candidates from some of the most hotly contested races for state Senate and House.

— Senate District B, Fairbanks, North Pole: Robert Myers (R), Marna Sanford (i) and Evan Eads (i).

— House District 1, Fairbanks: Bart LeBon (R) and Christopher Quist (D).

— House District 28, South Anchorage, Girdwood: James Kaufman (R) and Suzanne LaFrance (i).

— House District 15, JBER: David Nelson (R) and Lyn Franks (D).