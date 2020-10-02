Swimming Alaska

Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
  Sheryl Mohwinkel, Melinda Greig and Jenny Kimball
    Sheryl Mohwinkel, Melinda Greig, and Jenny Kimball preparing to swim the Nancy Lake Canoe Trail System, photo courtesy Sheryl Mohwinkel.
  Swimming one of the channels on the Nancy Lake Canoe Trail System
    Swimming one of the channels on the Nancy Lake Canoe Trail System, photo courtesy Sheryl Mohwinkel.

In Alaska, the idea of a trail expands beyond feet on the ground. Rivers and lakes are part of our trail systems and we often use watercraft to travel. Canoe routes with portages such as the Nancy Lake Canoe Trail System are well-established recreational goals for outdoor adventurers in Alaska. This past summer, three friends found a new way to travel a water trail. Sheryl Mohwinkel, Melinda Greig and Jenny Kimball swam the 8-mile Lynx Lake Loop of the Nancy Lake Canoe Trail System. And they are not stopping there; future swim adventures in Alaska include swimming the Swan Lake Canoe Route, which in its entirety is 60 miles.

Sheryl Mohwinkel, Melinda Greig, and Jenny Kimball, open water long-distance swimmers

Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, was the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He now produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, the Alaska focused outdoors program. He also maintains the web posts for that show. You may have heard him filling in for Morning Edition or All Things Considered and can still find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

