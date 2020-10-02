Swimming Alaska

In Alaska, the idea of a trail expands beyond feet on the ground. Rivers and lakes are part of our trail systems and we often use watercraft to travel. Canoe routes with portages such as the Nancy Lake Canoe Trail System are well-established recreational goals for outdoor adventurers in Alaska. This past summer, three friends found a new way to travel a water trail. Sheryl Mohwinkel, Melinda Greig and Jenny Kimball swam the 8-mile Lynx Lake Loop of the Nancy Lake Canoe Trail System. And they are not stopping there; future swim adventures in Alaska include swimming the Swan Lake Canoe Route, which in its entirety is 60 miles.