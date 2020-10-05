Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 5, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
A judge says the state shouldn’t require a witness signature on mail-in ballots. State Republicans continue in-person fundraising events, without masks. And Anchorage residents gather to mark the country’s COVID-19 death toll.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Nat Herz, Kavitha George and Abbey Collins in Anchorage
- Eric Stone in Metlakatla
- Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Angela Denning in Petersburg