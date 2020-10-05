Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 5, 2020

Anchorage residents gather on the Delaney Park Strip to commemorate more than 200,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19. (Photo by Kavitha George/AKPM)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A judge says the state shouldn’t require a witness signature on mail-in ballots. State Republicans continue in-person fundraising events, without masks. And Anchorage residents gather to mark the country’s COVID-19 death toll.

Reports tonight from: