LISTEN: Alaska Republicans cite personal choice in attending indoor campaign events while maskless

State Sen. Peter Micciche (right) and Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka at a fundraising event for U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan in Homer on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (Photo: Peter Micciche)

Indoor campaign events for some Alaska Republican candidates have gone on amid the pandemic, sometimes with few masks in sight, even after recommendations from Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration to wear masks and avoid indoor, public gatherings.

The general election is less than a month away, and the campaigns are heading into the homestretch.

Anchorage Daily News reporter James Brooks wrote a story on several recent Republican campaign gatherings and spoke to Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove.

