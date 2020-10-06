Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Candidates like to talk about state budget cuts, but experts say it’s not easy. Plus, Newtok residents lost thousands of pounds of food after an extended power outage. And pleas in Dillingham for more relaxed COVID rules to allow for indoor sports.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C
- Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Rhonda McBride in Kodiak
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham
- Jacob Resneck, Jeremy Hsieh and Pablo Peña in Juneau
- Greg Kim in Bethel