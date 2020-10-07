12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Stebbins

The village of Stebbins (Alaska Department of Community and Regional Affairs photo)

It had been 26 days since a case of COVID-19 was reported in the community of Stebbins, population about 550. Then on Tuesday night, Norton Sound Health Corporation announced a cluster of 12 new cases were confirmed in that community.

According to NSHC, Stebbins’ leadership has been notified and there is currently a hunker down order in effect locally. NSHC will send staff and supplies to provide for community-wide testing so every Stebbins resident can receive a COVID-19 test.

The State Section of Epidemiology is conducting contact tracing and investigating the cause of the virus’s spread in these cases. NSHC did not say if these cases are all connected or not. The origin of spread is currently unknown.

With these 12 new cases of COVID-19, the Norton Sound’s total is up to 107. Thirty-one of those cases are active while 76 are considered recovered.