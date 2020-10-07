Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 7, 2020

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Protesters gather on the sidewalk in Anchorage with signs that read "Schools ARE Essential" and "Open our schools!"
About three dozen people gathered outside of Anchorage School District headquarters on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, to call for in-person instruction. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A sitting senator claims underdog status as challenger Al Gross raises $9 million. And Gov. Dunleavy stands behind the Pebble project, even as many other Republicans voice their opposition. Plus, the Anchorage School District has a bleak assessment of online learning.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C
  • Tegan Hanlon, Lex Treinen, Nat Herz and Kavitha George in Anchorage
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Henry Leasia in Haines
  • Erin McKinstry in Sitka
  • Tyler Thompson in Dillingham

