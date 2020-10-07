Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
A sitting senator claims underdog status as challenger Al Gross raises $9 million. And Gov. Dunleavy stands behind the Pebble project, even as many other Republicans voice their opposition. Plus, the Anchorage School District has a bleak assessment of online learning.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C
- Tegan Hanlon, Lex Treinen, Nat Herz and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Henry Leasia in Haines
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka
- Tyler Thompson in Dillingham