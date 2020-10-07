LISTEN: Hear from Anchorage teens about how COVID-19 has impacted them

(National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)

Try to imagine, for a minute, being in High School again. The time in your

life when you were exploring the bigger world, making plans for college,

and when your friends were more influential and important than even your

own family. Then imagine, that it all gets taken away. Suddenly you can’t

go to school, all social contact stops, you can’t see your friends, all

extracurricular activities are suspended, and now you are stuck at home

with your parents and siblings 24/7. How would you stay connected to

friends and engaged in school? What impact would it have on your

emotional and physical health? And, what about all the missed experiences

like dances and graduation is exactly what is happening, right now, for

teens all over the world.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Abby Laufer- ASD High School Student

Claire Rhyneer-ASD High School Student

