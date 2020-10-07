LISTEN: Hear from Anchorage teens about how COVID-19 has impacted them

Try to imagine, for a minute, being in High School again. The time in your
life when you were exploring the bigger world, making plans for college,
and when your friends were more influential and important than even your
own family. Then imagine, that it all gets taken away. Suddenly you can’t
go to school, all social contact stops, you can’t see your friends, all
extracurricular activities are suspended, and now you are stuck at home
with your parents and siblings 24/7. How would you stay connected to
friends and engaged in school? What impact would it have on your
emotional and physical health? And, what about all the missed experiences
like dances and graduation is exactly what is happening, right now, for
teens all over the world.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Abby Laufer-ASD High School Student
- Claire Rhyneer-ASD High School Student
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct 7, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: