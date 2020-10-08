Anchorage teens charged with murder, assault after shootout at party

Anchorage Police Department downtown headquarters on June 9, 2020 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

A young man is dead and two teenagers are charged with murder in Anchorage after an altercation at a party early Wednesday turned into a shootout, according to police.

Sixteen-year-old London Mena and 17-year-old Dominiq Seeman are also charged with three counts each of first-degree assault.

It was around 1 a.m. Wednesday that police say a large party was taking place at an apartment on McCarrey Street in East Anchorage, when a fight broke out between a group of people.

“Multiple shots were fired by multiple people,” according to a police statement. Responding officers found a total of five people with gunshot wounds. That included a man police identified Thursday as 19-year-old Khirey Pruitt, who died.

Under Alaska law, the two will automatically be tried as adults.

At their initial court appearance Thursday, state Assistant District Attorney Patrick McKay said between 25 and 40 shots had been fired.

“We’re lucky that we’re not looking at more than one dead body here,” McKay said.

A judge set bail for Mena and Seeman at $500, 000 cash, each.