The hunting life along the Denali Highway

Hunting is a part of Alaska life. Whatever you think of the activity, if you live in Alaska you probably know someone who hunts, or yourself are a hunter. Alaskans hunt for sport, personal use, subsistence, to earn a living, or maybe just to be outside. Some go to be with friends and family, others like the solo experience. One popular hunting area for people living between Anchorage and Fairbanks is the Denali Highway. This Outdoor Explorer discusses hunting preparation, changes in hunting culture and practices over the years, trends such as access and technology, and the ethics of hunting. John Schandelmeier joins us. John is a life long Alaskan, dog musher, commercial fisherman, and outdoor columnist for the Anchorage Daily News.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUESTS:
- John Schandelmeier, outdoor columnist for the Anchorage Daily News.
LINKS:
- John Schandelmeier says he’s learning along with his dogs after entering the Iditarod in a last-minute switch with his wife
- John Schandelmeier’s articles for the Anchorage Daily News
- Crazy Dog Kennels
- Alaska Hunting Regulations PDF
BROADCAST: Thursday, October 15th, 2020. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, October 15th, 2020. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: