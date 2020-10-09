Navigating Medicare can be difficult. Let’s clear up the confusion

Open enrollment for Medicare begins October 15. The options can be very confusing. There’s Medicare Part A, B, C, and D. What do they all mean? Who qualifies for each and how much does it cost? Is enrollment optional or required if you are over 65? What about Medicare scams? Join host Dr. Justin Clark for Line One, as he discuss how to navigate Medicare.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Dana Barnett, State of Alaska Medicare Program Coordinator
- Jeanne Larson, State of Alaska Project Assistant for Medicare Information
LINKS:
- Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Medicare Information Office
- Official U.S. Government Medicare website
- United States Social Security Administration
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct 14, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
